ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Invests $174,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $996,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $14.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
