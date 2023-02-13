ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Invests $174,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $996,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $14.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Macquarie upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.53.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Further Reading

