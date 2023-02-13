Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 133,578 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,677,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,578 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $110,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 128,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $41.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $50.93.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

