Bank of Montreal Can Buys 33,848 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,684,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,848 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.52% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $107,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 99.1% during the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,391.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.78.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $63.05 on Monday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $72.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.46 and its 200 day moving average is $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.56%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

