Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stake Cut by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,118,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,945 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.15% of Duke Energy worth $106,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 17.8% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 104.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.8% during the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 541.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387,550 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.73.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $99.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

