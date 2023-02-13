Bank of Montreal Can Has $104.80 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,691,919 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 404,404 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of Oracle worth $104,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 498,080 shares of company stock worth $40,732,946. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oracle Stock Up 0.6 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

Oracle stock opened at $87.14 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $91.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.73. The stock has a market cap of $234.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.13%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.