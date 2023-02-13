Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 569,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,570 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.16% of CME Group worth $102,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,167,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,418,000 after purchasing an additional 187,304 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,195,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,725,000 after purchasing an additional 44,252 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000,000 after acquiring an additional 349,520 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,437,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,634,000 after acquiring an additional 52,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,633,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,475,000 after acquiring an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.42.

CME Group Price Performance

CME opened at $184.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.93 and a 200-day moving average of $181.28. The company has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.13%.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

