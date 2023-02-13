Bank of Montreal Can Sells 26,388 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,388 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $99,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 31.5% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $16,064,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.6% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,601.71.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $36,053,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,786 shares of company stock valued at $19,016,045. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,513.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,418.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,338.54. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.15 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $25.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.97 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

