Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,092 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of Northrop Grumman worth $90,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after acquiring an additional 339,889 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,304,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $624,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 78.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,802,000 after purchasing an additional 567,520 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 932,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $424,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NOC opened at $463.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $380.26 and a one year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $495.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.54.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.