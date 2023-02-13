Bank of Montreal Can Sells 16,585 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 315,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,585 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $92,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 86,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,158,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,062,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,275,651,000 after buying an additional 198,735 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 21,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $234.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.28. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

