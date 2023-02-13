Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 317,711 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,284,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,711 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.16% of CSX worth $89,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in CSX by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in CSX by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in CSX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

CSX Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average of $30.96. The company has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

