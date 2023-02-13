Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,200,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 198,145 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CAE were worth $86,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAE. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 13.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,687,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,162 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in CAE by 24.4% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 15,077,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,524,000 after buying an additional 2,961,939 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CAE by 7.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,946,000 after buying an additional 706,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CAE by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,527,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,482,000 after buying an additional 107,845 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CAE by 11.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,255,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,308,000 after buying an additional 834,889 shares during the period. 62.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $22.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.68.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. CAE had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $761.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CAE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

