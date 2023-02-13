Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of ServiceNow worth $84,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 26.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after purchasing an additional 827,285 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 37.9% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,581,000 after purchasing an additional 244,958 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 79.6% in the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,286,000 after purchasing an additional 214,243 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $68,701,000. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $70,116,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,463 shares of company stock valued at $29,487,348. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $458.36 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $610.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $414.54 and a 200-day moving average of $418.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $93.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

