Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 1,037,557 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,465,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037,557 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 2.39% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $81,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 80,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 95,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $35.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.55. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $51.92.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

