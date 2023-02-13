Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,454 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100,951 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $80,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Emfo LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 254 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 753 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on VRTX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.10.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total transaction of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,227,849.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,004 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,219 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $297.40 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $225.28 and a 12 month high of $325.19. The stock has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.56.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.