Bank of Montreal Can Buys 38,621 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 357,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,621 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $78,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,545,000 after buying an additional 212,961 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,795,000 after buying an additional 80,313 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,939,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,654,000 after buying an additional 316,211 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,587,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,702,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,321,000 after buying an additional 191,879 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,469,880 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $250.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $315.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.82.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

