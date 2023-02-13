Bank of Montreal Can Sells 52,812 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,812 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of Zoetis worth $78,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,010,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,640,000 after acquiring an additional 504,073 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,330,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,289,000 after acquiring an additional 109,811 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,992,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,213,000 after acquiring an additional 40,523 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,645,000 after acquiring an additional 527,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $158.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $201.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.43 and a 200 day moving average of $155.72.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.