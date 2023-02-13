Bank of Montreal Can Sells 55,595 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,560,956 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 55,595 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Shell were worth $78,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shell during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 130.3% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $41,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.86) to GBX 2,950 ($35.46) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,461.00.

NYSE SHEL opened at $61.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.00. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $222.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

