Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.39% from the stock’s current price.

ACLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Arcellx to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Arcellx from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Arcellx from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Arcellx in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Arcellx Trading Down 0.2 %

ACLX opened at $30.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48. Arcellx has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $35.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.25. Analysts predict that Arcellx will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $77,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 23,790 shares of company stock worth $729,411 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Arcellx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Arcellx by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Arcellx

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

