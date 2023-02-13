Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Lowered to Reduce at Kepler Capital Markets

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 4 to CHF 2.90 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.70.

Credit Suisse Group Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of CS stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 33.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CS. Shah Capital Management acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,064,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 43,788.6% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,092,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081,229 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,779,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,624,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 2,945.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,577,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

