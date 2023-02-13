BNP Paribas Downgrades Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) to Neutral

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the gold and copper producer’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.97% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GOLD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.99.
Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.7 %
Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.76. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.32.
About Barrick Gold
Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.
In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.
