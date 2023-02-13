BNP Paribas Downgrades Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) to Neutral

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the gold and copper producer’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GOLD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.99.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.76. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 538,917 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,272 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 19,003 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 961,630 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 137,708 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67,465 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $638,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

