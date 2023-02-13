Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $2.20 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $4.30. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Heritage Insurance from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $2.16 on Monday. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRTG. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,843,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $852,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $714,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 156,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 98,321 shares during the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

