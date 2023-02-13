Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $2.20 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $4.30. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.85% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Heritage Insurance from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.
Heritage Insurance Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $2.16 on Monday. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.76.
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.
