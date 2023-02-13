Korea Investment CORP Grows Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $24,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.1 %

Moody’s stock opened at $306.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $299.24 and a 200 day moving average of $287.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $349.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.67.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

