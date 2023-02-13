Korea Investment CORP Has $25.21 Million Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,017,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 886,311 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of PG&E worth $25,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 38.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,321,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,939,326,000 after acquiring an additional 54,108,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877,501 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 13.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,131 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,338,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,730,000 after acquiring an additional 733,169 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in PG&E by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,137 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $15.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $16.49.

PCG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.44.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

