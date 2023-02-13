Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,856 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $26,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the second quarter valued at $380,782,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the second quarter valued at $195,957,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 92.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,390,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,443 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 19,420.0% in the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,952,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at $72,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Pinduoduo Price Performance

Pinduoduo stock opened at $92.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.34 and its 200-day moving average is $71.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $106.38.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 24.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinduoduo

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Stories

