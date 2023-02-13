Korea Investment CORP Has $26.19 Million Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,763 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $26,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 21.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.9% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 248,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $79.83 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $81.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Stories

