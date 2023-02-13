Korea Investment CORP Sells 5,652 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.20% of Catalent worth $26,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Catalent by 84.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $70.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.89. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $115.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.30.

In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

