Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,682 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.09% of CoStar Group worth $26,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its position in CoStar Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 32,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in CoStar Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CSGP stock opened at $75.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.25. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $85.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

