Korea Investment CORP Lowers Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,546,313 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 94,922 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of Ford Motor worth $28,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Ford Motor by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 81,783 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Ford Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.81.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $12.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average is $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $18.48.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -117.65%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

