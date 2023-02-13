UBS Group AG Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,453,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 319,459 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.56% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $114,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VT. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 581.6% in the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,134,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,805,000 after buying an additional 967,924 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,885,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,285,000 after purchasing an additional 372,053 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,152,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,605,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,652,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VT opened at $92.25 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $103.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.60.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

