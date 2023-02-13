Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,704 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,725 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.10% of Las Vegas Sands worth $28,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.
Las Vegas Sands Price Performance
LVS stock opened at $56.81 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.16.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.58.
Las Vegas Sands Profile
Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.
