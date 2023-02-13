Korea Investment CORP Has $29.41 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,468 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of L3Harris Technologies worth $29,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Cowa LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LHX opened at $215.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.73 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Argus lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

