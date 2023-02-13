General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 446,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 122,565 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of General Dynamics worth $94,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Dynamics Stock Performance

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GD opened at $233.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.74. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $207.42 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Featured Stories

