UBS Group AG Acquires 1,945 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.23% of Ecolab worth $94,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $146.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

