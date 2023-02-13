iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,393,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,479 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 2.18% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $110,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7,192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,910,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856,680 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,280,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,075,000 after acquiring an additional 235,892 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,099.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,980,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,311 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,855,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,956,000 after acquiring an additional 144,543 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

ISTB stock opened at $46.71 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $49.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average of $46.69.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

