UBS Group AG Buys 76,206 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,172,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,206 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $117,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 217,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,834,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 176,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 36,553 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GOVT opened at $22.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.14.

