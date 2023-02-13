iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,911,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,436 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.89% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $120,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 262.5% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 28,625 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $417,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 171.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $73.26 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $80.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.79.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

