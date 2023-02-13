UBS Group AG Lowers Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,062 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.50% of iShares MBS ETF worth $111,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $94.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.31. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $105.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

