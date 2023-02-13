UBS Group AG Sells 431,136 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,842,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,136 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.79% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $103,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.83 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $77.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.75 and a 200-day moving average of $64.38.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

