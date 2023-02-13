UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131,234 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.17% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $103,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 330.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $234.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.52. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $265.24.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.