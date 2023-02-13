UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,851,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,350 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $107,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,284 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

SPLV opened at $63.12 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.95 and a 200 day moving average of $62.98.

