Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating) by 269.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,255,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 915,753 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 31.00% of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust worth $113,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,506,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust by 235.6% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust during the third quarter worth $1,963,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust by 21.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust by 25.0% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust stock opened at $98.54 on Monday. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust has a 12-month low of $88.37 and a 12-month high of $105.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.81 and its 200-day moving average is $94.83.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

