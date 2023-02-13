UBS Group AG Sells 369,737 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,899,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369,737 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.95% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $118,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of SRLN opened at $41.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.75. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $45.52.
