UBS Group AG Grows Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,005,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,461 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $125,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $454,740,000. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,504,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 73.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,573,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,535,000 after purchasing an additional 668,247 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,274,000 after purchasing an additional 43,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 986,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,784,000 after purchasing an additional 37,199 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

IUSV opened at $75.50 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $78.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.57.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%.

