UBS Group AG Has $128.02 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,199,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,811 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 3.75% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $128,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

ACWX stock opened at $48.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.54. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

