UBS Group AG Acquires 72,786 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,619 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,786 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.31% of Cheniere Energy worth $128,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,652,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1,795.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $338,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,551 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,852,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after acquiring an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNG. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.15.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $151.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.09 and a twelve month high of $182.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

