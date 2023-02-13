UBS Group AG Has $134.13 Million Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,289,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 523,156 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.92% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $134,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 276.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

PDBC opened at $14.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average is $16.39. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $20.76.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $1.928 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.44%.

See Also

