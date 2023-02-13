Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,122 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $24,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Kellogg by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Kellogg by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Kellogg by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on K shares. TheStreet cut shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $7,341,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,031,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,297,227.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 500,000 shares of company stock worth $34,986,000 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $67.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

