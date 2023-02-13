Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,114 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $24,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 36.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 10.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 39.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 34.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Waste Connections Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of WCN stock opened at $135.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.60. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20.
Waste Connections Profile
Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.
