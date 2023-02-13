Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 247,592 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,086,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,592 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Stellantis worth $25,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Stellantis by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,391,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109,230 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Stellantis by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,709,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988,776 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth $34,203,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 965,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,191,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STLA shares. Nomura Instinet upgraded Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Nomura upgraded Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24.

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America, Enlarged Europe, Middle East and Africa, and China, India and Asia Pacific.

