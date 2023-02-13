Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,368 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.21% of Synchrony Financial worth $26,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SYF opened at $36.42 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $45.37. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SYF. StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Further Reading

